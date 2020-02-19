Fresh Dyno Tune - Voodoo Racing

Finished up tonight with a wonderful Dyno Tuning experience with Frank Yuu - Voodoo Racing Innovations Las Vegas NV.



My 2013 V6 Mustang (White Wolf) is very special to me and had some serious canned tuning issues. Frank Yuu unraveled the problems and Dyno Tuned it to 325hp (rear wheel hp) with the following Power Mods.



This is a V6 with (no big power mod) as of yet. That is Plan B and Frank and his team will handle that upgrade also.

No Better Tuner in Vegas than Frank Yuu. This is a very talented man who knows his craft.



*POWER MODS

2013 - 3.7 Mustang

6R80 Transmission

8.8 Rear End

6 Speed Auto

325 HP (Wheels)

356 Torque @ 6946 RPM

*JLT Cold Air Intake

*BBK Long Tube Headers

*Catted X PIPE - Dual Exhaust

*Ford Traction Lok (Possi) Rear End

*4:56 Ford Gears

*73mm BBK Throttle Body

*Brisk Diamond Tip Spark Plugs

*Frank Yuu - (Dyno Tune) 325 HP

*Carbon Fiber One Piece Driveshaft - 3.5 inch (18 lbs)

*4000 “High Stall” Torque Converter

*Rear Tires Nitto 315-35R-20 (Drag Radials)

*Boostane Fuel Additive - 93 Octane