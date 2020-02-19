Fresh Dyno Tune - Voodoo Racing

White Wolf

White Wolf

Member
Dec 10, 2018
25
4
13
58
Las Vegas NV
Finished up tonight with a wonderful Dyno Tuning experience with Frank Yuu - Voodoo Racing Innovations Las Vegas NV.

My 2013 V6 Mustang (White Wolf) is very special to me and had some serious canned tuning issues. Frank Yuu unraveled the problems and Dyno Tuned it to 325hp (rear wheel hp) with the following Power Mods.

This is a V6 with (no big power mod) as of yet. That is Plan B and Frank and his team will handle that upgrade also.
No Better Tuner in Vegas than Frank Yuu. This is a very talented man who knows his craft.

*POWER MODS
2013 - 3.7 Mustang
6R80 Transmission
8.8 Rear End
6 Speed Auto
325 HP (Wheels)
356 Torque @ 6946 RPM
*JLT Cold Air Intake
*BBK Long Tube Headers
*Catted X PIPE - Dual Exhaust
*Ford Traction Lok (Possi) Rear End
*4:56 Ford Gears
*73mm BBK Throttle Body
*Brisk Diamond Tip Spark Plugs
*Frank Yuu - (Dyno Tune) 325 HP
*Carbon Fiber One Piece Driveshaft - 3.5 inch (18 lbs)
*4000 “High Stall” Torque Converter
*Rear Tires Nitto 315-35R-20 (Drag Radials)
*Boostane Fuel Additive - 93 Octane
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E 2010 Mustang GT - randon, intermittent, fresh hard starts with rough idle. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Engine Fresh build lifter noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
hotstang_46 Fresh off dyno Dyno, Auto to T-56 Conv, 13lbs, Meth 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
hotstang_46 Fresh Off Dyno...Numbers Way Low?!? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 20
instangator Fresh Off the Dyno...N/A and Nitrous #'s Inside!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 41
Similar threads
2010 Mustang GT - randon, intermittent, fresh hard starts with rough idle.
Engine Fresh build lifter noise
Fresh off dyno Dyno, Auto to T-56 Conv, 13lbs, Meth
Fresh Off Dyno...Numbers Way Low?!?
Fresh Off the Dyno...N/A and Nitrous #'s Inside!!!
Top Bottom