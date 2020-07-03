Fresh Nitrous Tune

White Wolf

White Wolf

Member
Dec 10, 2018
38
4
18
58
Las Vegas NV
Ok guys thought I would share some info with my Modifications on the 2013 V6 Mustang (White Wolf)

Long story short I had a canned tune from American Muscle that was a nightmare. After a few months of trying to work the issue with the tuners there I gave up. Then I went to someone here local in Vegas many people recommended. He did a half ass job and now is out of business.

Last - I went to INSANE POWER - Owner Brett and his crew. Tuner is Zippy. They had to completely remove my other tune info which took more work than one would think. Tuner had it LOCKED.

A couple days ago my new 125 Shot NITROUS TUNE is complete and the car runs like I have never experienced before. Its just night and day. Its on a state of the art Progressive System and I have 3 different progressive tunes loaded. First leaves the line at 30% and upward. Second leaves at 50% juice and upward. 3rd Leaves at 75% juice giving me the option of choosing what tune depending on the track conditions.

I have yet to take it to the track because of the heat here in Vegas so Ill wait til the fall. I am praying based on the numbers it goes somewhere in the 11's and Ill be happy.

Its been a journey but the car is 90% where I want it and its now all worth it. Below are my Power Mods and other info for people that may be just entering the MOD stage for they newer V6 Stang. Anything I can answer I'm happy to help.

2013 - 3.7 Mustang


410 HP w/Nitrous (Wheels)


377 Torque


6R80 Transmission


8.8 Rear End


6 Speed Auto





*Nitrous Oxide - 125 Shot “ProMax Digital Controller”


*Dyno-Jet Race Tune


*JLT Cold Air Intake


*BBK Long Tube Headers


*Catted X PIPE - Dual Exhaust


*Ford Traction Lock (Possi) Rear End


*4:56 Ford Gears


*73mm BBK Throttle Body


*Brisk “Diamond Tip” Spark Plugs


*Carbon Fiber One Piece Driveshaft - (18 lbs)


*Circle D 4000 “Stall” Torque Converter


*Trans Brake - 4000 RPM Launch


*Rear Tires Nitto 315-35R-20 (Drag Radials)


*95 Octane Fuel - Boostane Additive


*110 Octane Dedicated Fuel System - on Active Nitrous
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
instangator Fresh Off the Dyno...N/A and Nitrous #'s Inside!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 41
White Wolf Fresh Dyno Tune - Voodoo Racing 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 17
E 2010 Mustang GT - randon, intermittent, fresh hard starts with rough idle. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Engine Fresh build lifter noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Noobz347 Post Pics of your Freshly Detailed Stangs! All Years! Mustang Sound & Shine All 54
J Trailer Fresh 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Dizzybuzz Advice on fresh fitech install that will not run. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
S Custom Turbo Build Fresh engine break-in period 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B '03 GT fresh rebuild, engine severely cutting out on hard acceleration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
Christian Cornwell Gear whine after fresh install 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Engine 1993 Freshly Buily 347 Seized? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Scott7512 Fresh Air Intake Location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
I Fresh 331 Oil Issue Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Cmc3567 Question About Freshly Built Super Charged Engine D 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
Madlash93 Oil Spraying Around Cyl 7 On Fresh Rebuilt 302. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
S Fresh .020 Over Shortblock And H/c/i, Inj, Maf Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
S Wot On Start Up, Freshly Built 306 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
buckwild880024 Fox 351 / 408 Stroker Upgrade Or Start Fresh 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
B 94 T5 Fresh Rebuild Wont Downshift Into 2nd Or 1st Untill Below 10 Mph 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Medicalblake Freshly Cleaned Throttle Body 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Beau Rasberry Fresh S550 The Welcome Wagon 4
L Fresh Meat The Welcome Wagon 1
rusty428cj Beware Of Fresh Paint Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
TexasFireman SOLD Fox Vortech V2 Si Head Unit - Fresh Engine and Power Adder 1
jmil918 Engine Fresh Rebuild Vibraton/shutter At High Rpm 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
T Fresh 4.6l 2v Ticking SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
a91what Fresh Engine. Low Compression 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 101
a91what Fresh Engine, Nasty Noise. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
90lxwhite Pops And Fresh Paint Viper Blue 95 Gt (wheels Comin Soon) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Z Fresh Paint On Notch, Opinions ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Roush11 Handling Bumps On Freshly Painted Hood 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 5
C Expired Fresh T5, no grinds, no vibration, DF clutch from KY clutch. Drivetrain Parts 2
I fresh meat The Welcome Wagon 1
Zmach1man Mustang fresh rebuilt wont start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
B 87 Gt Fresh Paint 5spd. Syracuse, Ny $3900 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
DonJohnsPerformance 1989 Gt - Freshly Rebuilt - Motor, Trans & Rear - $6000 O.b.o. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
Z Drivetrain Fresh T5 Install - Knocking??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
hoopty5.0 Fresh 408 long block Engine and Power Adder 2
J fresh balanced/blueprinted 5.0 engine Engine and Power Adder 0
JV93LX Fresh 28 Spline Traction Lock with Ford Racing 4:10 Gears Drivetrain Parts 2
LarsD I do love the smell of fresh rubber. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
C A4 Block Fresh, Powder Coated and .060 Over - Notched for stroker and O-ringed Engine and Power Adder 3
K FS 89' LX Vert' *Fresh interior* Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
K Expired Fresh set of 19" RS8 staggered rims Wheels Tires Brakes 4
lanky83 Fresh 5.4 DOHC Motor with Custom Billit Aluminum Intake Engine and Power Adder 0
B LOW (<6psi) oil pressure on fresh rebuild. Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
scottybaccus fresh meat from TX The Welcome Wagon 3
R Fresh pr of 351-C closed chamber 4V heads Engine and Power Adder 0
B 2001 HELLION TURBO GT - $45k+ IN RECEIPTS - FRESH MOTOR/TRANS - MUST GO SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
SRT Handz Fresh Wax Photoshoot!!!! *Pics* 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 20
Similar threads
Top Bottom