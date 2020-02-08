From bags to rags

I started out with a 1997 Ford F-150 I had plans for the truck and it was the most Bullet proof truck I ever had I was going to build it but it being a truck was at a disadvantage so I lifted it stuck, off-road tired, and fixed the 4x4 but I didn’t say I got bored of the truck I was just offered a 2000 Mustang GT.. came to my house perfect on the way to the dmv to register came with a check engine surprise and I told the guy no big deal, it then continued to power off and I fixed an alternator wire before I replaced it because it was already replaced three times previously, and then after I got it running and started



I was pumping gas and the $40 I put in the tank started spilling right out the bottom of the tank so the tank had a giant hole that I sped home and ordered a new one expect the hoses connected to the old tank that nobody knows the name for the valves connected to the hoses that I finally after 2 months went to order from the Ford dealer and I’m waiting on the hose to complete my buil, the car came with am exhaust and headers.. The fuel gauge before I pulled out the gas tank stopped reading suddenly, should I put back the old fuel pump or install a new aftermarket one? The dealer is not reasonable with parts at all I paid over $100 for just the hose from the dealer because the junkyard didn’t have it, it still hasn’t come in.. I’m riding in a 2005 Honda CRV with 22s on it at the moment but I want to get this old mustang ready to compete against the coyotes, what other then headers and exhaust will I need? 4 months into owning the car spent a total of about 3 days in it.. not reliable like my father told me before trading the old reliable F150.. but love the convertible top and speed. I’ll have a truck again later on but for now I want to build this mustang to compete with at least the 2015 coyote.



images attached are the hoses that broke off that are nearly impossible to find, my new mustang 4.6, crown Vic police interceptor 4.6 and my Honda that I’m riding in although for it being a Honda the gas mileage is not great at all.. might daily drive my mustang as soon as I can re attach the new hoses to the new gas tank.