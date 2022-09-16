So I have have an 89 4cyl. I swapped out the old 4cyl spindles and installed what I believed to be 87-93 v8 spindles. I just went to install the new calipers and duralast gold pads. The issue Im having is that the inside pad doesnt fit within the spindle/caliper bracket. I double checked the model number on the box and its a match for an 89 v8 car. Are these the correct pads, or did I get the wrong spindles? The calipers fit without the inside pads. I really dont want to swap out the spindles again. Any help would be appreciated.