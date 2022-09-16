Brakes Front brake pads issue

So I have have an 89 4cyl. I swapped out the old 4cyl spindles and installed what I believed to be 87-93 v8 spindles. I just went to install the new calipers and duralast gold pads. The issue Im having is that the inside pad doesnt fit within the spindle/caliper bracket. I double checked the model number on the box and its a match for an 89 v8 car. Are these the correct pads, or did I get the wrong spindles? The calipers fit without the inside pads. I really dont want to swap out the spindles again. Any help would be appreciated.
 

Easy way to tell is look at the strut mount area. 4cyl spindles are about 1” thick, the 87-93 v8 spindles are around 3/4”

Pads look right, but it’s not unheard of for aftermarket pads to have the metal backing plate be too large. Hard to get a sense of how much larger it is though.

If they are v8 spindles, I would try another brand pad.
 
Strut mount is smaller. Im pretty sure they are the correct v8 spindles. Im going to take the pads to my grinding wheel tomorrow and see if I can make them work. If not, I'll buy a different brand and see if they work. Any suggestions on a brand of pad I should pick out?
 
