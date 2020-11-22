Brakes Front brakes heating up, pressurizing fluid, pedal stays up

@Mustang5L5, I was told you were the guy to ask. :p

Trying to finish up my 86 project. Having brake issues.

I replaced front suspension, bearings, rotors, calipers, lines, and master cylinder. Didnt touch the rear drums.

When driving, the front rotors are heating up to the point where if I put a hose to them they would steam. Under no braking, as in driving down a highway, when it comes time to stop, the pedal is solid, as in I cant push it down at all, as though the fluid heated up, expanded and the breaks are already at full expansion, and when I try to stop, I have to push real hard on the pedal as though I was driving with manual brakes and the pedal will only move about 1". It takes a bit to stop.

I have to assume the calipers are not opening back up and the pads are riding on the rotor and generating heat.

Any ideas? The calipers are just simple repops from LMR and the rotors are from Stoptech. I would like to find some upgraded calipers like Wilwood, but want to keep the stock spindle and 4 lug.

Thanks guys! My resto project is almost done!

IMG_0273.jpg


IMG_0286.jpg


PS. No the Bronco in the background is not for sale :)
 

