Front Brakes Question

Brakes - Rotor size question Mounted up calipers and rotors today, looking at the coverage of the pad on the rotor face it looks like width of the face is made for a bigger/wider pad or setup? Everything mounted up correctly, but just concerned about the amount of rotor not being used /touched. Triple checking part #s...

PonyGTrider said: I have a ’95 mustang V6/GT master cylinder. Pedal feel is good but seems I don't have enough clamping force and it stops but I could use a better brake power, or if you have manual brakes again what MC? Click to expand...

This question comes up quite frequently actually.The 94-04 Cobra PBR was initially designed back in the 80's to be used on a 12" rotor. GM then used it on a 13" rotor along with Ford. SO the lack of full swept contact area is an artifact of the design being that it was originally intended for a smaller brake package.PBR later updated these calipers to the style found on the C5 and C6 corvette. They used the same pistons, but allowed for a pad with a MUCH larger contact patch area for the 13.4" rotor. I actually have a set of these on my car because the lack of pad area on the cobra calipers drove me nuts.That's the wrong MC for that setup. The bore is too large meaning you need to put more leg effort into it. Swap to a 1993 Cobra MC with a 1" bore and I guarantee you the braking performance will improve significantlyI ran that exact setup for years in a few different forms. I was never a fan of Hawk Pads, so i ran Motorcraft pads (and later the stock AC delco pads in the corvette calipers) and had very impressive braking performance for the street. I barely have to use any pedal to get the car to stop.