Front Brakes Question

Hi All,
I have this issue/question about my front brake pads. My ride is a '90 GT with the '01 bullitt mustang brakes upgrade. Looking at the disc wear or the pads contact it seems like the pads are too narrow and more disc surface could be effectively used. It seems that the performance set of Hawk pads are wider than the stock ones, is that real? Or are there any other good wider pads I can use to add more braking power?
