Front bumper protrusion

Hey guys, I got into a small accident a while back in my 2000 mustang and it took my bumper off. I was able to get it back on but its never been right since. The points were the bumper meets the fender panel have always had a bit of a gap (see attached picture)since and I've tried to push it back but it seems the connectors are just bent out of place on one side and the other side the connectors are broke, is there any easy way I can just bend it back or is the only way to fix it to by an entire new front bumper assembly.