Suspension Front Control Arm Angle Help

408stroker5.0

408stroker5.0

The world would be a better place if all males jus
Mar 10, 2004
639
0
16
37
Bonnyville, Alberta, CANADA
Anyone experience this? The angle on the control arm seems excessive to me...I put an angle gauge on it and it's sitting at 8.2 degrees. Is this something I should be concerned about? I have the bump steer kit just mocked up but I wont be able to go any lower (plus I understand the tie-rod should be paralel to the control arm). Ride height is set at just under 26" (fender to floor). Setup details are.... 1987 Mustang GT... Street/Strip Car. TeamZ K-Member, Team Z/Strange Coil Overs, 1" Shorter TeamZ Control Arms, Flaming River Manual Rack w/Offset bushings, SN95 Spindles (Off a 94), TeamZ Adj. Caster/Camber Plates, Maximum Motorsports Bumpsteer Kit.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2514.jpg
    IMG_2514.jpg
    432 KB · Views: 8

  • Sponsors(?)


nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
715
284
93
58
nevada
I do know bone stock is near even ( leavel), when you lower ,it changes and you gotta put bumpster kit.I don't know what would be unacceptable.Call Dave at team Z, he'll get you right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
Front suspension help 93 notch
Replies
1
Views
457
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
G
SOLD 1987 Mustang GT
Replies
3
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
graybarn
G
normster6969
For Sale For Sale: Silver 2001 Mustang GT Premium Convertible $7,500 / 90,750 miles - lots of upgrades
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
normster6969
normster6969
J
For Sale '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker
Replies
13
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Habu135
Habu135
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
13K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
Top Bottom