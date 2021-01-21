Anyone experience this? The angle on the control arm seems excessive to me...I put an angle gauge on it and it's sitting at 8.2 degrees. Is this something I should be concerned about? I have the bump steer kit just mocked up but I wont be able to go any lower (plus I understand the tie-rod should be paralel to the control arm). Ride height is set at just under 26" (fender to floor). Setup details are.... 1987 Mustang GT... Street/Strip Car. TeamZ K-Member, Team Z/Strange Coil Overs, 1" Shorter TeamZ Control Arms, Flaming River Manual Rack w/Offset bushings, SN95 Spindles (Off a 94), TeamZ Adj. Caster/Camber Plates, Maximum Motorsports Bumpsteer Kit.