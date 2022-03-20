Suspension Front LCA rebuild **FAIL**

I had made plans to replace the bushings in my front LCAs this weekend. Did not go as planned. Spring compressors will not work and the spring did not just "pop out" like using lowering springs do. I tried to separate the spindle from the ball joint. It said no. Then I tried to separate the tie rod end and leave the spindle with the LCA. Again, no dice. The separator tool got spread out while trying the ball joint and would not grip on the tie rod end. Bummer. I read online about how to take the inner bolts out and drop the arm by the inside. I had the bolts out and it was looking quite dicey. And my jack was not the best. It would leak down slowly and cause binds while I was trying to get other things sorted out. So, I decided to cut my losses and put it all back together instead of going to the ER. I did buy new struts and sway bar links. So, they went in without issue. Then I went to the other side to put in the new strut and link. The new strut was defective. The instructions stated to do a twist on the shaft and it will extend under pressure. The first one worked fine, the other side was stuck. Did not extend and was tough to turn. I bought all the parts from Rock Auto. I will try to source one locally tomorrow and ship the defective one back. Has anyone else had issues with RA quality? The cheap price is quickly forgotten when I have to take it all apart a second time.

So, does anyone have experience swapping LCAs while using the stock/factory springs?

Anyone in the San Antonio area who needs a case of free beer?

I am considering buying a new pair, instead of rebuilding my original ones, and having a shop install them. I replaced my ball joints about 10 years ago, and aside from the boots being all torn up, they feel tight. New LCA assemblies will come with new ball joints.

So, after a long day, I have little to show for it, and more than a little pissed.
 

if you can get a good jack underneath, the stock springs will come out if you pull everything apart minus the lca bolts. You’ll need a pry bar to get the spring the rest of the way out. I always pull the struts off the spindle, but usually leave the spindle on the lca.

Putting it in once you get it back out is the real bitch, stock height springs suck royally to put back. I’ve never had a spring compressor that works all that well on the fronts. What I’ve discovered actually works quite well is to use a pair of spring compressors to compress the spring outside of the car, then tie it down with a couple straps (the ones you pull to Tighten). It’ll hold the spring while it’s bound up to get you get it in the perch. Then you can release it once it’s together somewhat and pull the straps out.

As far as replacement struts go, spend a little extra and get something like the kyb ones if you’re staying on a budget.
 
How did the factory do it? I imagine they had a quick and simple way of doing it. Also, how do dealerships do it?

I am going to try to find a mate for the good strut I installed today.
 
There is more than one type of spring compressor, I’m sure there are better ones than the harbor freight one I have.
 
