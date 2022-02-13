Suspension Front lower control arm bushing replacement

I am planning on replacing my front LCA bushings, since they are original and the car is close over 275K miles on it. I did the ball joint maybe 8 years ago, so they are good. Has anyone done this successfully? I can find the bushings and understand the process of removing them, but want to know the process of properly pressing the new ones in and getting the dimensions correct. It looks from pictures that they are not pressed in flush. Is this correct? I know I can buy new LCA assemblies, but I want to keep the car as original as possible. Any thoughts or suggestions?

Also, do I need a spring compressor or will the spring release with the LCA at its lowest position/angle?
 

