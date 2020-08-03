Front Seat Replacement / Reupholster Suggestions

After being stang-less for many years, I picked up a 98 GT convertible this summer. My new car however in spite of being rust free and only at 93k miles could use some help in the interior. The driver's seat has some big splits in the leather and is currently covered by a cheap seat cover. I have searched car-part.com but haven't found much for leather seats in the tan color that I have currently.

My goal is to have a car that looks more or less as it did when it came out - but not a trailer queen by any stretch of the imagination. The seats don't have to be Ford OEM but I don't want anything crazy either, they should at least look like they go with the rear seats.

Suggestions? I also found a site online that sells "custom real leather seat covers" for $350, which might be an option as well. My rear seats are - as often is the case - nearly flawless, so I really only need to replace the fronts.

In a similar vein has anyone ever paid to have their seats reupholstered? How much should that cost? I will be putting the car away for the winter in a couple months, and I have other vehicles that could easily haul the seats somewhere for that to be done.