Front Side Rails - Sub Frame Connectors

It has been one of those days. I'm new to the forum and I have been searching but I can't figure what to do. What I am trying to figure out is what to do with the "side rails" that are under the car. The run from the front seat to the firewall. It would be what you would weld full length sub-frame connectors to. I hope that is a clear description. The rails on my car are beat up pretty badly (car is lowered) and the floor pan is somewhat bent as well but not terrible. I would like to replace these 2 rails but I can't find any, which makes me think I don't know how to search for them or they don't exist. I think the Ford part number is E7ZZ6110534A. Took it to a body shop today and they want to do full length subframe connectors. I'm not against doing it but I from what I can tell full length connectors will be lower to the ground still on an already lowered car.
So...
Is it possible to get these side rails?
Are sub-frame connectors really the only solution?
And since I am asking, do you know of any good FOX Body specialist in DFW area?
Thanks!!
So...
Is it possible to get these side rails?
Are sub-frame connectors really the only solution?
And since I am asking, do you know of any good FOX Body specialist in DFW area?
Thanks!!