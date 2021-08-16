Front Sway bar bushings

JJHstang
I need sway bar bushings with clips and bolts for my 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1. The bar measures 3/4” (used the open end and crescent wrench method). I only drive it maybe once a week so not looking for high performance or expensive.
When I am searching parts web sites I see a lot in mm not inches or do not show the size.
Where is the best place to look?
