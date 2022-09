The thing to watch out for is that as you push the front wheels out more, the arc that the wheel travels when you turn the steering wheel get larger in radius. That could potentially cause issues with the tire rubbing on the inner fender and also contacting the front and rear of the fender edges.



If you have plenty of room now, it prob won't be an issue with 1/4" but if you are close now you will definitely want to pay attention. Rack limiters may be needed.