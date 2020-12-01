Suspension Front wheel spacers

K

keel

New Member
Aug 23, 2020
17
0
1
Seattle, Wa
What are the effects of running front wheel spacers on handling? I know it is not ideal because of how it changes steering geometry, but I would like my wheels and tires on my fox to have a flush appearance without buying wheels with more offset (if the effects on handling are very minor). I am currently running 17×8 tri-bars off of a '94 GT after converting to 5-lug and I have the wheel dimensions I want but they are still quite tucked under the fenders.
 

