Some of the aftermarket tubular lower control arms are manufactured with an offset in them. Are you sure you have the zero offset version?Also, you said you have SN95 control arms, have you checked your track width as they are longer than the stock fox arms (3/4" per side). If your set up is not taking this into consideration (some k-members move the mount points inward) you may have alignment and/or tire to fender issues.When I was building my 90 GT, I modded my k-member to move control arm mounts in 1/2" and tried some SN95 QA1 control arms. With my 245/50/16 front tire the tire simply stuck out too far for my liking and I switched back to OEM control arms with poly bushings.First pic is with SN95 QA1 arm. Second is with OEM lower arm. Same rim, same tire. Best perspective is to compare distance from outer edge of tire tread to fender moulding.Other possibility is you put them on the wrong sides (left on the right, right on the left).