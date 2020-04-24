Suspension front wheels too far back 91lx

Hi guys i have a 91 lx prevouis 4cyl car i have installed sn95 spindles, coilovers and qa1 eco comp control arms for sn95 spindles. I find my front wheels have moved too far back not quite centered in the wheels well. looking for a way to correct this?
 

Some of the aftermarket tubular lower control arms are manufactured with an offset in them. Are you sure you have the zero offset version?

Also, you said you have SN95 control arms, have you checked your track width as they are longer than the stock fox arms (3/4" per side). If your set up is not taking this into consideration (some k-members move the mount points inward) you may have alignment and/or tire to fender issues.

When I was building my 90 GT, I modded my k-member to move control arm mounts in 1/2" and tried some SN95 QA1 control arms. With my 245/50/16 front tire the tire simply stuck out too far for my liking and I switched back to OEM control arms with poly bushings.

IMG_1063.JPG IMG_1447.JPG
First pic is with SN95 QA1 arm. Second is with OEM lower arm. Same rim, same tire. Best perspective is to compare distance from outer edge of tire tread to fender moulding.

Other possibility is you put them on the wrong sides (left on the right, right on the left).
 
QA1 info is a little lacking i believe i have the fox length but with sn95 ball joints. but i can't find and real specs.

LMR does mention this on the lmr website.
"The MU3 control arms were designed to re position the front wheel rearward in the wheel well when using SN95 spindles on a non SVO car."

I'm just not sure why you would move the wheel back when not changing kmember. Do the sn95 spindles change the wheelbase.

my thoughts are to purchase non-offset control arms instead or maybey positive?

tnx
 
I just looked at the LMR website for these control arms. One of the notes at the bottom says these arms will relocate the wheel rearward in the wheel well.
 
my tire tucks in real nice like the picture yours with the oem arm so thats good
just want to get the proper wheels base but now i'm worried if i change it out again the track width will change
 
