Frustrated in Northern Michigan

New to this forum, hello from the great lakes,I? have a conundrum, bought a 1989 supposed gt but it has a regular maf 302 in it replaced upper and lower intake gaskets,injectors, ignition module, coil,ignition switch, put a cold air on it,new fuel pump,wires cap rotor plugs, I had it wired the h.o way ran real rough, realizing the throttle body was on drivers side made me wonder if it wasn't a h.o so I wired the plug wires for non h.o it started right up and purred till I turned it off the the issues came it starts up and dies within a couple seconds every time so I thought timing chain replaced that to no avail still same thing starts then quits, could it be a bad e.c.u?I'm baffled any help would be a God send ty in advance