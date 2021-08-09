Frustrated in Northern Michigan

J

Johns89blu

New Member
Aug 8, 2021
1
0
0
46
Michigan
New to this forum, hello from the great lakes,I? have a conundrum, bought a 1989 supposed gt but it has a regular maf 302 in it replaced upper and lower intake gaskets,injectors, ignition module, coil,ignition switch, put a cold air on it,new fuel pump,wires cap rotor plugs, I had it wired the h.o way ran real rough, realizing the throttle body was on drivers side made me wonder if it wasn't a h.o so I wired the plug wires for non h.o it started right up and purred till I turned it off the the issues came it starts up and dies within a couple seconds every time so I thought timing chain replaced that to no avail still same thing starts then quits, could it be a bad e.c.u?I'm baffled any help would be a God send ty in advance
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,212
12,118
224
Massachusetts
You really need to ID what it is you have and try and sort out of the parts are compatible. Did it ever run?
 
02 281 GT

02 281 GT

Agreed...My wife has great Boobs
10 Year Member
Feb 3, 2009
2,581
1,617
184
Cabot, AR
Check the catch code on the computer for clues as to what vehicle the engine came out of.

If I were to guess, it sounds like it was perhaps a 4-cylinder that was swapped to a V8 with a complete harness swap out of a 1986-1991 Crown Vic/Grand Marquis.

Post up some pictures of what you have.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Electrical 1989 5.0 Cranks but no start, also cannot pull codes
Replies
1
Views
338
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
M
Misfiring
Replies
2
Views
192
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
MyNewEdge
M
rdtavape
97 gt hope it’s not what I think
Replies
2
Views
338
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
GT4Lyfe
G
M
Theft Light - Please Help!
Replies
12
Views
622
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SorsCode
SorsCode
5
500 dollar 86 LX convertable 3.8 issue
Replies
3
Views
143
The Welcome Wagon
500dollar86
5
Top Bottom