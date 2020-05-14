Up for sale is my 2012 Ford Mustang GT. It is white with a light grey, cloth interior and 73k miles. I’ve owned it since 2013 and 24k miles, and it has been the most reliable car I’ve owned. I live in New Orleans, LA; I simply don’t need a car in my life, these days. The car is a base model GT with a manual transmission, and it is quite clean, minus a couple of spots of paint damage, due to an overzealous detail employee. These spots are on the driver side mirror cap, and the rear bumper, as seen in the pictures. Oil change completed, two weeks ago, as well as a rear sway bar, joint, and bushing replacement. Has an oil separator, otherwise stock. Had a tune when I purchased, but that was quickly removed back to stock. Tires have a lot of life left. Drives like it did when I bought it. Title in hand. Ready to go.$15,500 takes it.