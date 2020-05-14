For Sale FS: 2012 Mustang GT - 73k - White/Grey - NOLA - $15,500

C

cr2596

New Member
May 13, 2020
1
0
0
33
New Orleans
Up for sale is my 2012 Ford Mustang GT. It is white with a light grey, cloth interior and 73k miles. I’ve owned it since 2013 and 24k miles, and it has been the most reliable car I’ve owned. I live in New Orleans, LA; I simply don’t need a car in my life, these days. The car is a base model GT with a manual transmission, and it is quite clean, minus a couple of spots of paint damage, due to an overzealous detail employee. These spots are on the driver side mirror cap, and the rear bumper, as seen in the pictures. Oil change completed, two weeks ago, as well as a rear sway bar, joint, and bushing replacement. Has an oil separator, otherwise stock. Had a tune when I purchased, but that was quickly removed back to stock. Tires have a lot of life left. Drives like it did when I bought it. Title in hand. Ready to go.


6BD71DC3-6627-4E53-953B-F9637119C910.jpeg
B336D81E-AF57-4666-8B95-B70D2D6AF463.jpeg
1DB759B4-94A2-4A9B-B873-B6C3ADFB945B.jpeg
75FF8719-7F3D-4725-A51C-66ED786CFA7C.jpeg
27D90DD5-F818-46AC-9DA7-D81AD0C01AE9.jpeg
933AAA60-1F44-4E62-9533-21BEF27CC2C9.jpeg
11E13A13-00AD-4C86-88A3-D57C506A53FB.jpeg


$15,500 takes it.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
1990gsp For Sale FOR SALE / 2012 (Kona Blue) Mustang GT Premium / Atlanta GA S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
4 Digital Tuning Backup Tune for 2012 Mustang GT, Computer Code ZFK0 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
D Speed shifting from 1st-2nd-3rd grinds and reverse guard/lockout broken? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
2 2012 mustang gt Miles till empty reading incorrect 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
R 2012 Mustang GT Hurst Shifter 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
A 2012 Mustang GT help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R For Sale Spare Tire and Wheel 2012 Mustang V6 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
X 2012 Mustang GT/CS 19x10 square setup question about sway bar link bolts 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
J For Sale 2012 Roush RS3 for sale / $37,698, San Diego, CA. S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
S1lv3rBull3t 2012 Mustang GT exhuast Clip 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J Engine 2012 mustang GT MISFIRE 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
D Progress Thread 2012 Boss 302 Wheels on a 2008 Mustang GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B 2012 V6 Mustang dies and won't restart until cooled 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
B 2012 Mustang AC Leak 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K Opinions on a 2012 mustang v6 i'm looking to buy 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
C For Sale 2012 GT / 47, 600K Miles / Lots of Upgrades, Houston, TX ($19,500 OBO) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
J Help- 2012 Ford Mustang Stuck In Deforst Mode - Blows Hot Air 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
E Mustang 2011-2014 80,000+ Miles? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
G Will A 2015+ Steering Rack Work In A 2012 Mustang 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
F Electrical 2012 Mustang Gt Brake & Signal Light Wiring 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
9 SOLD Fs: 2012 Boss Mustang #849 - Richmond Va S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 5
W 2012 Mustang Gt Hesitation At Wot 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
D Expired Grabber Blue 2012 Mustang Gt 18,500 Miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
W 2012 Mustang Gt Tips.? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
W Hello Stang Lovers, Im New The Welcome Wagon 5
67ultrasonic SOLD 2012 Mustang Gt Coyote Engine Mt82 Trans Package Engine and Power Adder 2
67ultrasonic Expired 2012 Mustang Gt Mt82 6 Speed Transmission Drivetrain Parts 2
smittys302 2012 Mustang Gt Mt82 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 13
C Expired 2012 Mustang Gt 6,000 Miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
P Expired 2012 Mustang Gt Premium, Cal Special Convertible S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
1fastTbird SOLD 2012 Shelby Gt500 Mustang Performance Pack Wheels And Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 5
Tim May Expired Used Track Pack Wheels Off 2012 Mustang Gt Wheels Tires Brakes 0
C 2012 Mustang Interior Upgrades 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
C Expired Fs: 2012 Shelby Gts S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
M J Meyer Expired 2011-2012 Mustang Gt And 2012 Boss Borla S-type Stinger Axle-back Mufflers Exhaust Parts 1
Z Exhaust Fuel Trim 2012 Mustang Gt 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
S 2012 Mustang V6 "mustang Club Of America" 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
zer0fks SOLD 2012 Mustang Gt (baltimore, Md) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
B Expired Rare Package 2012 Mustang Gt Premium Convertible California Special, Low Miles And Warranty! S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
L Expired 2012 Roush Rs3 Hyper Mustang For Sale S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 7
budstang50 2012 Mustang Gt A/c 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
K SOLD 2012 Mustang Gt Coupe Premium Yellow Blaze 41k S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
Jsimmons 427w Swap Into 2012 Mustang - It Lives 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
B 2012 Mustang Sub Question 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
N Expired 2010-2012 Mustang Trucarbon A61 Hood Interior Exterior Parts 2
elvism Expired 2012 Mustang Gt -rare S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 4
beviking 2012 Mustang Gt Gauge Face Swap 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
S Expired 2012 Ford Mustang Gt 6-speed Maunual Transmission Drivetrain Parts 3
T Expired 2012 Mustang Gt 13.2" Rotors And Loaded Calipers - 0 Miles Wheels Tires Brakes 1
C Expired 2012 Ford Mustang Gt - Prem. Coupe, 6spd, Brembo, 400+ Whp, Clean S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom