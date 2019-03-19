I have the FPR 624HP kit for sale For 11-14 GT. This kit comes with several upgraded parts and accessories. I Will list all the parts it comes with below.



Asking Price is $6,400***SHIPPED***. If you have any questions please call or text. SERIOUS INQUIRIES

ONLY. (423) 999-5094. I also have good feedback on SVT, other members will vouch for me over there been a member since 2014.

No bites over there so I am going to give it a shot here. It is For Sale in Athens, Tennessee.



***Please text for videos of it running and pictures***



***Parts List***

2.3L Twin Screw Whipple Supercharger- Black

JLT Carbon Big Air Intake

Moroso Billet Aluminum Supercharger Tank *Plus Stock Tank*

AFCO Triple pass Intercooler

3 Whipple Pulleys - 9 Pound/ 10 Pound/ 11 Pounds

Ford Racing Intercooler pump

It comes with two throttle bodies- 65MM Ford racing twin throttle body/ Whipple Monoblade throttle body.

Wiring Harness

PDF Instructions to DIY

It comes with a start up tune from BBR. I highly recommend you get a custom Tune for yourself. This tune is set up for E-85.

Im sure I didn't list everything. The kit will be 100% Complete and ready for install.