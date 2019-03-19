BADGT85
New Member
-
- Mar 19, 2019
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 34
I have the FPR 624HP kit for sale For 11-14 GT. This kit comes with several upgraded parts and accessories. I Will list all the parts it comes with below.
Asking Price is $6,400***SHIPPED***. If you have any questions please call or text. SERIOUS INQUIRIES
ONLY. (423) 999-5094. I also have good feedback on SVT, other members will vouch for me over there been a member since 2014.
No bites over there so I am going to give it a shot here. It is For Sale in Athens, Tennessee.
***Please text for videos of it running and pictures***
***Parts List***
2.3L Twin Screw Whipple Supercharger- Black
JLT Carbon Big Air Intake
Moroso Billet Aluminum Supercharger Tank *Plus Stock Tank*
AFCO Triple pass Intercooler
3 Whipple Pulleys - 9 Pound/ 10 Pound/ 11 Pounds
Ford Racing Intercooler pump
It comes with two throttle bodies- 65MM Ford racing twin throttle body/ Whipple Monoblade throttle body.
Wiring Harness
PDF Instructions to DIY
It comes with a start up tune from BBR. I highly recommend you get a custom Tune for yourself. This tune is set up for E-85.
Im sure I didn't list everything. The kit will be 100% Complete and ready for install.
Asking Price is $6,400***SHIPPED***. If you have any questions please call or text. SERIOUS INQUIRIES
ONLY. (423) 999-5094. I also have good feedback on SVT, other members will vouch for me over there been a member since 2014.
No bites over there so I am going to give it a shot here. It is For Sale in Athens, Tennessee.
***Please text for videos of it running and pictures***
***Parts List***
2.3L Twin Screw Whipple Supercharger- Black
JLT Carbon Big Air Intake
Moroso Billet Aluminum Supercharger Tank *Plus Stock Tank*
AFCO Triple pass Intercooler
3 Whipple Pulleys - 9 Pound/ 10 Pound/ 11 Pounds
Ford Racing Intercooler pump
It comes with two throttle bodies- 65MM Ford racing twin throttle body/ Whipple Monoblade throttle body.
Wiring Harness
PDF Instructions to DIY
It comes with a start up tune from BBR. I highly recommend you get a custom Tune for yourself. This tune is set up for E-85.
Im sure I didn't list everything. The kit will be 100% Complete and ready for install.
Attachments
-
187.4 KB Views: 103
-
239.9 KB Views: 89