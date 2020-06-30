Mizter06GT
I have a full set of OEM Saleen HID headlights from a 2008 Saleen. ALL ballasts, harnesses, bulbs, dust covers, etc. are included. There is one mounting tab that is broken, but easily repairable with a donor tab. There is also one scratch that can more than likely be buffed out. I recently polished them, but my polisher is not the best. Perfect working condition when removed. My car budget goes towards performance and I have some basic led bulbs in my stock headlights now, so I have no need for these. Please feel free to ask any questions. My car is currently in the shop, but when I get it back I can hook them up to show.
Location: Howell, MI
Price: $1,200 including Shipping
