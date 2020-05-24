For Sale FS: Steeda Sway Bars & Shelby Shock Tower Brace

DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
200
85
38
Got a few parts I don't need anymore. I was going to use some of these on my 2014 GT but am focusing more on my Fox Body Project so I'm trying to get rid of some of these parts that are just sitting in my garage.

I have this Shelby shock tower brace. I got it brand new from CJ Pony Parts but never ended up installing it. It could use some cleaning and polishing (it's the raw metal, unpainted finish) but it's pretty much good as new. Asking $75. I'm in Northern Virginia (Fredericksburg area) but willing to discuss shipping parts.
IMG-0515.jpg IMG-0516.jpg

Also have a set of Steeda front and rear sway bars. I bought these second hand from someone on another forum but just never ended up putting them on. I believe the previous owner said they had a few thousand miles on them. The only thing I did with them was clean up some rust on the tip of the front bar and painted over it. Asking $180.

IMG-0518.jpg IMG-0517.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
soontobefastfox Expired Steeda Rear Sway Bar w/ Billet Endlinks Suspension Parts 0
94GTLaserRC Baer Brakes and Steeda Rear Sway Bar on..Lots of pics! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
wp331 87-93 steeda front sway bar Suspension Parts 4
C Steeda Lightweight Front Sway Bar, 79-93 NEW Suspension Parts 5
VibrantRedGT For Sale-Steeda Adjustable Rear Sway Bar Suspension Parts 8
VibrantRedGT For Sale-Steeda Adjustable Rear Sway Bar Suspension Parts 1
C Steeda Front Sway Bars Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
kalvick steeda vs maximummotorsports rear sway bars SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
hollywoodstang Anyone running steeda adjustable rear sway bar with T/A cover? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
GTA_V6_Mustang Opinions on this steeda rear sway bar... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
SRT Handz Steeda Adjustable Rear Sway Bar Installed!!! *Pics* 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
ricky50 Steeda Adjustable Sway Bar Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C To go w/ Steeda rear adjustable sway bar MM? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
D steeda light wight drag sway bar? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Busted07 Steeda tubular front sway bar Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Dbeck002 Steeda "drag" sway bar. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Dark Knight GT Steeda tubular front sway bar SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
Maloney Racing Steeda rear sway bar Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
SilverStallion Steeda Tubular Front Sway Bar Install - Anyone Have Install Link? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
94GTLaserRC Baer Brakes, Steeda Sway Bar.Pics on my 2011 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
R WTB/Trade WANTED STEEDA SPYDER wheel 20x11 w/machined face & lip Wheels Tires Brakes 0
C For Sale Steeda (Hawk) Rear Brake Pads New 183HPS.585 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
MoneyMike11 Steeda Tunes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
2000xp8 SOLD 79-98 steeda lightweight aluminum control arms, w/new bushing kits $100 NJ Suspension Parts 2
M WTB/Trade 2005-2009 Steeda Hood Legend Lime (Trade?) Interior Exterior Parts 0
normster6969 For Sale For Sale: Silver 2001 Mustang GT Premium Convertible $7,500 / 90,750 miles - lots of upgrades SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 3
VibrantRedGT Went To Steeda, FOX Parts Updating 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
wiseguyk Suspension Swapping Steeda for MM caster camber plates - tip to retain alignment? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
W 1994 Steeda Mustang GT woes and pains! in need of help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
A Steeda Vs Spintech Side Exhaust 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Expired Stead Suspension Mods Suspension Parts 2
ADRENLN Expired Steeda Pedal Covers Interior Exterior Parts 0
S Steeda Tri-ax Shifter Problems *please Help* 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
red05bullitgt Kudos To Steeda For Outstanding Customer Service 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M SOLD Steeda Short Throw Shifter Drivetrain Parts 0
P Expired 11-14 V6 Mustang Performance Parts Engine and Power Adder 0
B Expired $250 2005-2009 Gt Steeda Intake Engine and Power Adder 1
2000xp8 And This Is Why You Stick To Mm Parts (not Even Steeda) Update Resolved 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 60
Coyote Stipes Fitment 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
R Expired Steeda Cai & Jlt Cai From 2011 Gt Automatic Engine and Power Adder 2
bigmeanbeast SOLD Koni / Bilstein / Steeda Suspension Parts Suspension Parts 1
C SOLD Steeda Subframe Bushings Suspension Parts 0
B Steeda Shifter Base Bushing Install Help! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
F Expired For Sale - 2002 Ford Mustang Steeda Gt - 61k - $19,900 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
15GTrob Expired Steeda Tri Ax For T5 For Sale Drivetrain Parts 7
T Expired 1991 True Steeda Built Notchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
NJBob Installed Tune, Steeda Frame Braces 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
W 2012 Gt Steeda Cai What Tune!? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
NJBob Steeda G-track And Irs Subframe Support Bracket 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
4 Bama Vs Steeda Tuning For An '06 Gt? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom