Hi I recently bought my v6 swapped to v8 4.6 l mustang and I now have a p0460 code popping up which is keeping me from passing smog. Not sure how it’s up because I was at a 1/4 tank and I went for a fill up put about 10 gallons in and it read full. Later that week I started the car and a CEL came on P0460 I’m pretty pissed rn about this. Can anyone help??