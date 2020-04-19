Fuel coming from exhaust

Hello All! This is my first (re)post here on StangNet and I was hoping to find some guidance. I’ve got a 95* Mustang GT with the 5.0 V8. I just recently got the car and knew it needed some work. Just a quick look over the car I saw a few things. AC lines are all cut, some wires are janky, O2 sensor wires are cut and hanging from the bottom of the car, Etc. When I first drove the car, it was running rich and smelling strongly of fuel. I read I could change the fuel pressure regulator and that can help, so I did. The richness cleared up immediately (no more smoke) and the gas smell faded. Then one day as I was about to leave work, I started it up, and it was back. And really strong. I got the car home and noticed there was fuel coming out from the inside of the exhaust, right below my door. ( I made sure it wasn’t just dripping down anywhere by getting under the car with a flashlight). I’m really stumped as to what it could be. My guess would be a stuck injector, as it’s only on the passenger side. My dad said it could be a vacuum leak as well, which I hope isn’t the case, I’d have no idea where to start to track it down. Any help would be appreciated, I really want to drive my car! Thanks in advance.
 

