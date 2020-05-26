Fuel Delivery

I have a 01 cobra with a vortech charger installed. 255lph Walboro in the tank with 47# ford racing performance injectors. Dynoed and tuned and runs amazing except for one fault that happens time to time. Sometimes after full throttle and off throttle and back on during up shift the engine seems to stall for a second or two and then picks up and goes on. I've mentioned this to the tuner and his thoughts were the fuel rail pressure sensor first and then possibly the fuel pump driver module. He mentioned that a code is usually thrown for either one but there is no code. But I do have codes for the rear o2 sensors but the car has no cats on it so I don't know if that's a related issue or not. I have ordered both a new driver module and fuel rail pressure sensor since they're original and it's almost 20 year old car. Fuel pressure doesn't ever drop below 30 but with just a little bit of time I had this evening without pissing off everyone in the neighborhood worked the throttle while watching the test gauge and seen spikes of almost to 70psi by flicking the throttle back and forth. Research I've currently seen has shown that more pressure usually means lower flow. But that's where a boost a pump comes in to keep up with the fuel demand. I don't have a boost a pump at this time but have been asked why and how it's been running without the boost a pump.



My gut feeling is I'm running out of fuel up top. So my question is should I go ahead and order the boost a pump or am I needing to look at something else?