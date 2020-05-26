Fuel Delivery

M

mattmm04

Member
Apr 21, 2019
40
1
8
34
Virginia
I have a 01 cobra with a vortech charger installed. 255lph Walboro in the tank with 47# ford racing performance injectors. Dynoed and tuned and runs amazing except for one fault that happens time to time. Sometimes after full throttle and off throttle and back on during up shift the engine seems to stall for a second or two and then picks up and goes on. I've mentioned this to the tuner and his thoughts were the fuel rail pressure sensor first and then possibly the fuel pump driver module. He mentioned that a code is usually thrown for either one but there is no code. But I do have codes for the rear o2 sensors but the car has no cats on it so I don't know if that's a related issue or not. I have ordered both a new driver module and fuel rail pressure sensor since they're original and it's almost 20 year old car. Fuel pressure doesn't ever drop below 30 but with just a little bit of time I had this evening without pissing off everyone in the neighborhood worked the throttle while watching the test gauge and seen spikes of almost to 70psi by flicking the throttle back and forth. Research I've currently seen has shown that more pressure usually means lower flow. But that's where a boost a pump comes in to keep up with the fuel demand. I don't have a boost a pump at this time but have been asked why and how it's been running without the boost a pump.

My gut feeling is I'm running out of fuel up top. So my question is should I go ahead and order the boost a pump or am I needing to look at something else?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L fuel delivery issues? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
P Fuel Delivery Question W/ Pictures. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
FrankenStang88 Crate Engines And Fuel Delivery 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
I Need Help With Fuel Delivery On Carb'd Foxbody 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
ROMAD Zex Nitrous Fuel Delivery 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
reddmann Fuel Delivery or PATTS? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 30
302mustanglx Fuel Delivery On A Regulated Carb Setup Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B fuel/air delivery question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
HISSIN50 fuel delivery issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
U Fuel delivery issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
T Fuel Delivery 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
R 5.0 fuel delivery help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Fuel Delivery Error? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
R aero fuel delivery 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Rusty67 Fuel delivery problem Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
1 Fuel delivery problems, I think. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
S 351w fuel delivery? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M Fuel delivery problem.. Other Auto Tech 3
W Efi to carb need help with fuel delivery. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
A Roush 98 S351 Fuel Delivery ??? Special Production 3
R Fuel Delivery For Turbo Stang 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
R Question about fuel delivery Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
O Fuel delivery problem? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
1 FUEL DELIVERY Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
93lx408 fuel delivery? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
C 347 fuel delivery questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Fuel Delivery for an 03 Vortech GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
91mustangnick need help on fuel delivery Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
jb89coupe H/I install troubleshooting.. fuel delivery issue? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
NoSLowFiveO Ive got fuel delivery issues... looking for ideas Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Rdub6 Fuel Fuel Filler Neck Housing Removal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
F Electrical Tracking down my always full fuel gauge issue....89 Notch 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
H How to know what year Fuel Pump to buy? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
J 03 2 valve Bank 2 fuel trim maxed out. Bank 1 running perfect. Help!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra SVT Convertible Fuel Smell help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Fuel injectors 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
J Fuel Fuel Pressure and injectors on a 86 Stang with 3.8 TBI Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
J 86 Mustang 3.8 fuel pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
J Fuel line quick connect Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D please help fuel pressure issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Fuel Fuel pressure Issues / AFR Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Fuel No power at fuel pu 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
trlps_ Fuel Pump causing stalling? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M Fuel Fuel Gauge stuck on full no matter what Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Fuel pump code issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
0 Plenty Fuel, No Spark. Car will not start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
wbrockstar Help Needed To Identify Wiring Component On Hanger At Fuel Pump 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
W Fuel tank- gauge issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
TechAngel Fuel coming from exhaust 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 46
trlps_ help! fuel problem? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom