Fox Fuel door push button.

E

Exrace89GT

Member
Mar 29, 2019
52
5
18
78
Lompoc, CA
How do you remove the button in the glove box for the fuel door. I looked on the back side, I don’t see how the plastic tangs fit through the round hole.
 

