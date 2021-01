Hi everyone. I need to replace my fuel filter, as shown below, for my 66 coupe. I believe I have an Autolite 2100 carb. NAPA sells this product -- https://www.napaonline.com/en/p/FIL3045 -- and I just want to make sure that works before I pick it up locally. I've read something about the correct filter being concave, which some people have had issues with when replacing with wrong type. Thanks!