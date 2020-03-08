Hey guys, need some insight. Today it was 63 degrees so I decided to start the car. It hasn't run since the last week of October because winter storage. I also removed the battery.I stored the car with a full tank of gas and the gauge worked prior to storage. The needle only moves a little bit. I had it running for about 20 minutes, with no changes. I even shut it off and restarted. I disconnected the battery for a couple minutes, same thing. Did the same thing you see in the video everytime. Maybe it will fix itself after I drive it a bit? Bad sending unit? Ground go bad from sitting?Also, I was told from previous owner that installed these gauges that all of them are grounded together. All others work, and all light up. I was told that the fuel gauge is programmable and upon initial install needed to be calibrated. I hope that I don't have to do that everytime after it's been sitting for 4-5 months with the battery disconnected.Don't mind the air bag charm from the module!Any help is appreciated.