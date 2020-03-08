Fuel Fuel gauge not working.

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
93
34
28
Hey guys, need some insight. Today it was 63 degrees so I decided to start the car. It hasn't run since the last week of October because winter storage. I also removed the battery.

I stored the car with a full tank of gas and the gauge worked prior to storage. The needle only moves a little bit. I had it running for about 20 minutes, with no changes. I even shut it off and restarted. I disconnected the battery for a couple minutes, same thing. Did the same thing you see in the video everytime. Maybe it will fix itself after I drive it a bit? Bad sending unit? Ground go bad from sitting?

Also, I was told from previous owner that installed these gauges that all of them are grounded together. All others work, and all light up. I was told that the fuel gauge is programmable and upon initial install needed to be calibrated. I hope that I don't have to do that everytime after it's been sitting for 4-5 months with the battery disconnected.

Don't mind the air bag charm from the module!

Any help is appreciated.

View: https://youtu.be/uJZHJIuDOXU
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Fuel gauge not working---flipped float? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
D 93 Mustang Fuel Gauge Not Working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
DSG_Mach Help Fuel Gauge Not Working! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
all1knew Fuel Fuel Gauge Not Working, What To Do? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R fuel gauge doesnt work, how to test circuit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Fuel gauge not working---flipped float?
93 Mustang Fuel Gauge Not Working
Help Fuel Gauge Not Working!
Fuel Fuel Gauge Not Working, What To Do?
fuel gauge doesnt work, how to test circuit
Top Bottom