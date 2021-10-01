Fuel gauge pegged to the top, car shuts off

A bizarre issue. I've owned this 1989 5.0 Fox body convertible since brand new. It's got 199K miles on it. All mine. Car still gets 22mph on the original 5.0 that's never had a valve cover off and doesn't burn any more oil now than it did when new (which was a lot in my opinion). The only things Ive had to fix on this car was an alternator, a water pump and I rebuilt the transmission.



Recently the fuel gauge started pegging toward the top when I topped off the tank. No biggie. Then I ended up with a no start issue. I had spark, had to be fuel. I replaced the fuel pump and the sender (remember the gauge issue) while I had the tank out. Car fired right up, ran great for 20 minutes. Then another no start. Close to 20 years ago I had to replace the ignition module because it died. So I did that. Still no start (mind you, I'm in the parking lot of the Autozone, no meter, no tools etc). Still no start, got it home.

I'm checking for fuel pressure again, none. Drop the tank again, check the fuel pump, It runs. Check the relay, It's working. Put it all back, it fires up. Runs great. For 20 minutes.

When it dies, it literally feels like the ignition is being cut, not like it's running out of fuel. Then I noticed that when it cuts out, the Fuel gauge is not just pegged, the needle has disappeared into the dash. Then it'll come back. when the gauge is working, the car runs perfect, but when the gauge acts up. its a wild card.



Another strange thing about the gauges, the volt meter shows low volts, but running, at the battery, 14.5v on my meter (BluePoint)



Could that fuel slosh board be shorting the entire ignition power circuit? I cant find a decent schematic for this car anywhere. I'm also (was) an ASE certified mechanic, so it's not like Im short on experience. But this intermittent stuff...OMG... Is there a bad Cap on that slosh board that's ruining my day?