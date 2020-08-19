Fuel Fuel Gauge problem run down

E

Fuel gauge is pegged past full, even when the key is off. Gauge didn’t work when I bought the car so I changed the sending unit when I did the fuel pump and filler neck seal. I’ve tried 2 other slosh modules and still pegged past full.

I’ve read about 40 different posts about fuel gauge problems and even the @jrichker Troubleshooting steps. Still stumped. I know the car needs a battery soon but that shouldn’t make the gauge not work.

Any ideas?
D480484B-6CD7-40B7-9984-7F828BE9D3E3.jpeg
 

I just had a similar issue with my ‘86. The older cars need a sender with different resistance readings than the newer fox bodies.
They sent me a newer one and my gauge was reading E when it was full. Not sure what the opposite would do if you had one for the older foxes (judging by the 140 speedo, it’s a later model)?.
If you take apart again, check the resistance readings at Full and Empty. If nothing else, you can know if it’s the right one or not.
 
I got a sender for 87-97, cars a 90. Resistance is correct for whats in the tank currently when I check it at the sending unit.
 
