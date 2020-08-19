Fuel gauge is pegged past full, even when the key is off. Gauge didn’t work when I bought the car so I changed the sending unit when I did the fuel pump and filler neck seal. I’ve tried 2 other slosh modules and still pegged past full.
I’ve read about 40 different posts about fuel gauge problems and even the @jrichker Troubleshooting steps. Still stumped. I know the car needs a battery soon but that shouldn’t make the gauge not work.
Any ideas?
