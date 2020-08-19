I just had a similar issue with my ‘86. The older cars need a sender with different resistance readings than the newer fox bodies.

They sent me a newer one and my gauge was reading E when it was full. Not sure what the opposite would do if you had one for the older foxes (judging by the 140 speedo, it’s a later model)?.

If you take apart again, check the resistance readings at Full and Empty. If nothing else, you can know if it’s the right one or not.