My 89 5.0 has a stumble at part throttle and idle. I have replaced most everything ignition related except the distributor itself. I'm fairly certain I have a bad injector or two, the car sat for a long time (10 years). I have run all methods of injector cleaner through it (including at the rail) and it improved a little bit , but now its worse, leading me to believe an injector is bad. No codes from the EEC. Car is stock and I plan on keeping it like that or maybe some very minor mods.



- What brand injectors should I get?

- Tips or tricks to getting the top of the intake apart?

-Do new injectors come with all necessary parts or do I need to buy O-rings and such too?



Of course, I have some other seepage at the valve cover gaskets. Should I do those while the intake is apart? Anything else on the top of the engine to deal with while the intake is off?



Any suggestions are welcome, this is my first project car and I'm trying to keep it as it was in 1989 when it left the factory but upgrade when I can.



Thanks.