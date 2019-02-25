fuel injector service/cleaning

So I've been wondering if maybe I should send my injectors off to one of those places to be flow tested and cleaned to make sure there working right.... I have a set of Explorer injectors that I bought off my cousin like 5 years ago with the upper and lower intake, he never used the stuff, he sold the car... I've had this stuff for like 5 years waiting for when I put the car back together, well as soon as the weather warms in the next month or so, I can finish up my engine install and get it running...
If I remember right, I believe he bought the injectors off e-bay... think they had new seals and caps on them already... I'm going to dig out the box when I get home to see if he got them from a place that services them or not (there might of been a paper in the box don't know) I just don't remember... but if not... you guys think it's worth for peace of mind to send them off? I found this place in NY online - http://injectorrepair.com/ look like $17.00 a injector for flow test, and cleaning (with before and after flow test).
If I remember right, I believe he bought the injectors off e-bay... think they had new seals and caps on them already... I'm going to dig out the box when I get home to see if he got them from a place that services them or not (there might of been a paper in the box don't know) I just don't remember... but if not... you guys think it's worth for peace of mind to send them off? I found this place in NY online - http://injectorrepair.com/ look like $17.00 a injector for flow test, and cleaning (with before and after flow test).