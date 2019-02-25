fuel injector service/cleaning

So I've been wondering if maybe I should send my injectors off to one of those places to be flow tested and cleaned to make sure there working right.... I have a set of Explorer injectors that I bought off my cousin like 5 years ago with the upper and lower intake, he never used the stuff, he sold the car... I've had this stuff for like 5 years waiting for when I put the car back together, well as soon as the weather warms in the next month or so, I can finish up my engine install and get it running...

If I remember right, I believe he bought the injectors off e-bay... think they had new seals and caps on them already... I'm going to dig out the box when I get home to see if he got them from a place that services them or not (there might of been a paper in the box don't know) I just don't remember... but if not... you guys think it's worth for peace of mind to send them off? I found this place in NY online - http://injectorrepair.com/ look like $17.00 a injector for flow test, and cleaning (with before and after flow test).
 

I know this is an old thread at this point, but I wanted to share my good experience of sending my stuff to injectorrepair.com in case anyone stumbles across this. Car is an 89 Mustang GT. Only 70k, but sat for 10 years without really being driven. This is an email from the shop and after one week, my injectors are on their way back.

Your set of eight OEM Ford injectors flow tested bad right out of
the box (after an initial exterior cleaning / de-greasing). During the
initial flow test; one of the injectors was significantly clogged. It
was not the injector that you had labeled #8. Good news was that they
all held pressure (no leaks).

The engine would not have been able to run well with these
injectors.

I see this all the time esp. with engines that have sat for a
long time unused, or were run with E85. After an extra long session in
the cleaning tank and back-flushing, I was able to get the injectors to
like new function (good spray pattern and flow rates).

An Injector Flow Balance of under 5 % is considered necessary for
proper engine performance. When I sell refurbished sets, I try to get
them flow matched at one to three percent flow balance.

The closer the flow rates of the injectors are to each other, the
better the engine will run, and the engine will run smoother and get
better miles per gallon.

The microfilters were clean. After removing the microfilters, the
injectors were clean on the inside. No noticeable debris came out of the
injectors when I back-flushed two of the injectors. The discharge tips
were clean for a used set of injectors.

Attached are pictures of some of the multiple flow tests I ran on
your set of injectors. Picture # 1269 is of the initial dynamic flow
test (before cleaning). Picture # 1273 is of the final flow test after
the ultrasonic cleaning sessions. I ran all tests multiple times.

Your injectors final flow tests improved, and were great !! The
dynamic flow test ( 12 ms pulse width / 2400 rpm / 25 seconds ) had flow
rates of 48 to 49 cc.s across the board. The injector flow balance is
now very close to
2 %. Good to go.

They all performed flawless in all the tests.

All of your injectors held pressures over 80 psi without leaking
a drop, and their spray patterns were good.

They are 100% ready to be put into service.

If you have any questions, give me a call or email anytime.

Take care, Jim
Injector Repair LLC

I'm sure I could have gotten OK results cleaning them myself, but probably not as good as this place did and not with the technical background. It was worth it to hear how these injectors were from someone who deals with these things all the time. Can't wait to get it all back together and running! This place is up near Schenectady NY for the east coast folks.
 
