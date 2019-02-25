fuel injector service/cleaning

kendawg73 said:



If I remember right, I believe he bought the injectors off e-bay... think they had new seals and caps on them already... I'm going to dig out the box when I get home to see if he got them from a place that services them or not (there might of been a paper in the box don't know) I just don't remember... but if not... you guys think it's worth for peace of mind to send them off? I found this place in NY online - So I've been wondering if maybe I should send my injectors off to one of those places to be flow tested and cleaned to make sure there working right.... I have a set of Explorer injectors that I bought off my cousin like 5 years ago with the upper and lower intake, he never used the stuff, he sold the car... I've had this stuff for like 5 years waiting for when I put the car back together, well as soon as the weather warms in the next month or so, I can finish up my engine install and get it running...If I remember right, I believe he bought the injectors off e-bay... think they had new seals and caps on them already... I'm going to dig out the box when I get home to see if he got them from a place that services them or not (there might of been a paper in the box don't know) I just don't remember... but if not... you guys think it's worth for peace of mind to send them off? I found this place in NY online - http://injectorrepair.com/ look like $17.00 a injector for flow test, and cleaning (with before and after flow test). Click to expand...

I know this is an old thread at this point, but I wanted to share my good experience of sending my stuff to injectorrepair.com in case anyone stumbles across this. Car is an 89 Mustang GT. Only 70k, but sat for 10 years without really being driven. This is an email from the shop and after one week, my injectors are on their way back.I'm sure I could have gotten OK results cleaning them myself, but probably not as good as this place did and not with the technical background. It was worth it to hear how these injectors were from someone who deals with these things all the time. Can't wait to get it all back together and running! This place is up near Schenectady NY for the east coast folks.