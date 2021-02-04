Fuel injector won’t stop leaking!!!

I recently all the pintle caps and o rings on all 8 of my injectors when I was swapping them from a dorman intake to a Ford one,

And ever since I’ve swapped them I CANNOT get the 3rd one from the front on the driver side to stop leaking. It starts pooling up in the bottom where the injector meets the manifold. I’ve swapped the o rings once already to see if maybe there was just something wrong with the other ones and it’s still leaking. What’s the deal?