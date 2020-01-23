kev.ltz.rs
New Member
-
- Jan 23, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 19
Have to replace fuel injectors in the sister in laws mustang. 2009 with the 4.6L V8. Was wondering what size the stock ones are. Thank you for the help.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|G
|Fuel Fuel injector clip broken
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|W
|fuel injectors
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|2
|Engine Engine gets hot and cuts out.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|47lb fuel injectors
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|Ford performance Fuel injectors
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0