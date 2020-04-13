Fuel issue 2000 v6

N

Nijiel777

New Member
Apr 13, 2020
2
0
0
26
Oregon
Hello,

Trying to get my stang to start after sitting for a bit. Did a basic tune up. Car cranks but does not start. I tested the wiring harness to the fuel pump and two pins show no voltage. Is this normal? If so, good chance the fuel pump needs to be replaced?

Thank You
 

If the fuel pump harness is getting power the relay must be operating correctly, right?
 
