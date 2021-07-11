I have an 85 that started life as a 4-cyl but now has a 302 in it. The 302 is carbed, but because of some cam replacement (I was told...) the previous owner swapped to an electric fuel pump. This is a "Mr. Gasket" external pump that sits on the frame right in front of the fuel tank. I bought it like this (with lots of other weird mods), and am trying to get it to run.

It's currently either not starting at all, or backfiring dramatically through the carb. I've bought one of those see-through fuel filters and put it right in front of the carb to see what's going on. Here's what I did:



1. I turned the ingition to second position, and the fuel pump starts priming right away...but then never stops priming

2. Looking at the see-through filter, I see that it's bone dry.

3. I drop the tank and look inside, looks pretty clean (and full enough, ~4g of fresh fuel in there). Fuel level sending gauge works (the pump is wired to that, btw). In-line filter into the pump is clear, line is clear.

4. I put the tank back in, reconnect everthing except the line going out of the fuel pump. Put that in a bucket instead and set ignition to 2, fuel flows into bucket. So, the pump is running when it should be at least...

5. I put everything back together as it was, and try to start the engine again

6. The filter fills up with fuel, the engine starts blubbering. The fuel level drops in the filter, engine backfires and dies

7. Go to prime/start again, the level in the fuel filter doesn't move at all, it's like 1/4 full

8. I connect a fuel pressure gauge instead of the filter. With pump of I'm at 0 psi (duh...) and while priming I'm somewhere around 4psi



Any idea what's going on here? I haven't measured voltage at the pump yet, but it's almost like the pump isn't pumping hard enough, or sometimes fails to pump? It sounds like it's running continuously, but it's not producing the 5-7psi the holley 4b carb needs. It sounds kinda lound and "gurgling", though could be that's just what this pump sounds like, I never heard the car run...

Or is there something wrong with the carb setup? I bought a new (refurbished) one from Holley and left it unfiddled with at factory settings (just to rule that out) but maybe I'm missing somethin on that side as well (haven't worked with carbs much)