Fuel Line Help

I just bought a 93 GT that had sat for a few years(2-4 years).



Exceptionally good condition.



It runs if you spray starting fluid or fuel into the intake. However it wont pump fuel.



I dropped fuel tank which is full of gunk. Going to replace the tank, pump, sending unit, everything.



I think the hard fuel lines along the rails are fine, I was going to blow them through with wads and compressed air to see how clean the wads come out.



New hard lines are expensive! Does anyone know a cheap source for them?



But what about the jumper lines? the lines between the tank and fuel filter on the supply side and the line between the tank and return hard line on the return side, Where can I find those? Rock auto has nothing.



Is there a better solution out there? Going all braided with AN fittings?



Pictures are inside of fuel tank along with the jumper lines Im trying to replace.