Fuel Pressure Drop 99 GT

Let me first list my mods because my car is far from stock. BTW my mustang is a returnless fuel system, which also means NO regulator. No codes either.



Forged Internals "pistons, rods and crank"

Compression 10.8

Bored .020

Trickflow Twisted heads "ported"

Typhoon Intake"ported"

Stage 3 comp cams

47lb Ford racing injectors

Eldelbrock fuel rails

Cold Air intake

Plenum and Throttle body

260 lph SVT Ford Focus pump



I literally have less than 300 miles on vehicle and just got it back from the rebuilder.



The datalog is attached for viewing. I've struggled to get everything perfect since I believe my fuel pump might be going out. Its a newer pump but the issue remains. Pump probably has less than 1k miles.



Problem

: Bucks when WOT between 2nd and 3rd gear.

Pulls strong any other time and pressure remains constant in any other gear.



FRP drops to 8 from 38/40 when the issue arises.

FPDC drops to .05 from average of 24



Again datalog is attached. The issue arise's at 3 minutes 28 seconds in the log. I haven't checked anything yet and wanted solid advice before starting my troubleshooting. I would love to know what setup I should use or others are using for a fuel pump on a returnless system.