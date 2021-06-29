Engine Fuel pressure gauge

Gents, Good Morning,

Back in the day, I had an accell fuel pressure gauge mounted on the Schrader valve.

I've been looking for one and do not see any accell gauges available anymore.

I saw a BBK, but don't really want to spend $80 for one. Others have a straight fitting and not the 90 that the accell came with, so you can read it when its installed on the rail.

What are you guys using these days?

Thanks
Greg
 

