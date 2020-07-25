Fuel Fuel pressure help! So lost!

anorth93

May 15, 2020
florida
hey all so I'm having some issues and I'm completely lost. I have a 93 hatch 5.0 mostly stock having some issues with cold start and seems like its lacking power on the low end. Anyways I got a autometer fuel pressure gauge and went out to mount and hook it up, went to drain the Schrader valve and no fuel came out. I got the gauge hooked up turned the key on engine still off shows no pressure. So i then started it up. As it idles it shows 10-15psi fuel pressure. Put a new filter still no change. So i left the fuel like on and unhooked the gauge turned the key on nothing came out. Turned the car on and it stared to spray but very little and it was it bursts almost like air in-between squirts of fuel. Im just lost on what to check now. You guys have any ideas?? This is my first foxbody so I'm not super familiar with all the tech stuff on these. Thanks in advance
 

