Fuel pressure issue 95 mustang 5l

So we put a new head gasket in 95 302. All went well but now we have a fuel pressure problem. Took fuel line off and turned on the pump and got a good flow of fuel. Next took off the fuel regulator and there was residual pressure there, gas squirted out. But, here is the thing.. no fuel pressure at the Schafer valve. Took valve completely out and ran the pump, nothing. Replaced the regulator and still nothing. I can't imagine what could be wrong, any insight would be greatly appreciated. Pulling my hair out!