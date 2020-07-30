I need some assistance guys. Just bought a one owner 91 LX that has been sitting in the garage for about 3 years. It would turn over but would not start. It was running when it was parked. The car was in good condition overall so I bought it anyway. I started working on it today and I cant get any fuel pressure. I dropped tank and cleaned it out. Installed new fuel pump, fuel filter and fuel pump relay. Checked the fuel switch in the trunk also but I still have no pressure at the fuel rail. I also checked voltage at the pump and its good. Any other ideas??