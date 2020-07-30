Fuel Fuel pressure issues

J

JDFoxbody91

New Member
Jul 30, 2020
2
0
1
39
South Carolina
I need some assistance guys. Just bought a one owner 91 LX that has been sitting in the garage for about 3 years. It would turn over but would not start. It was running when it was parked. The car was in good condition overall so I bought it anyway. I started working on it today and I cant get any fuel pressure. I dropped tank and cleaned it out. Installed new fuel pump, fuel filter and fuel pump relay. Checked the fuel switch in the trunk also but I still have no pressure at the fuel rail. I also checked voltage at the pump and its good. Any other ideas??
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D please help fuel pressure issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Fuel Fuel pressure Issues / AFR Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Fuel pressure issue 95 mustang 5l 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
S Fuel 1992 351w Swap Fuel Pressure Issue/problems - Please Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
G Fuel 1993 mustang 5.0 fuel pressure issue. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
A Fuel Mustang 1993 - Fuel pressure issue/Misfire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Slygh93 Fuel 91 fox low fuel pressure issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
SlowInThe850 Fuel Pressure Issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
S Odd Fuel Pressure Issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
G Fuel Fuel Pressure Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
durty red Fuel Pressure Issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
NateM 99 Mustang Fuel Pressure Issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
C Fuel Check valve to fix fuel pressure issue? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
quickerstang Svo Mustang Fuel Pressure Issue 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
Blown331LX Fuel pressure issues..... Confused.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
F 331 with fuel pressure issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Fuel pressure regulator issue? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
1993 stanglover 1993 fuel pressure issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
1988WHTGT Fuel Pressure Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Fuel pressure issues: Fuel Pump duty cycle will not go passed 50% duty >>> SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
B Supercharged Mustang having fuel pressure issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
68converted After all the problems the last issue is the fuel pressure regulator Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Wi Stang Issues with the adjustable fuel pressure regulator 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
S Help! fuel pressure issues... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
fidstang Stock oil pressure gage and fuel pressure issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Engine Fuel pressure jumping like crazy Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
A Fuel Fuel pressure help! So lost! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
R Fuel Elevated fuel pressure. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Fuel Fuel Pressure and injectors on a 86 Stang with 3.8 TBI Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 38
J 86 Mustang 3.8 fuel pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
A Fuel Pressure Problem. Need help. Other Auto Tech 10
D Fuel Starts W/ Fluid. Torque App Shows No Fuel Pressure at Rail. Help Please SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
R Fuel Fuel pressure problems SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
C Fuel Pressure Regulator Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
Xenogenesis Fuel Both banks lean, fuel pressure is at 30 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
maisonmays22 Fuel Pressure Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Rt jam Fuel Fuel pressure check 1993 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B 93 cobra with Vortech supercharger correct fuel pressure 42 PSI?? Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
C Fuel Pressure erratic SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
P P0190 Code 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D 2000 Mustang V6 cranks, no start, and no fuel pressure (BUT has started intermittently) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
C Fuel Pressure cuts out intermittingly at idle - comes back after 20 minutes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
EX-SSP Fuel fuel pressure woes... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
W Engine fuel pressure regulator or fuel pump? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
91GTstroked Fuel Bad fuel pressure regulator? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
M Low Fuel Pressure 1989 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
MercRS Fuel Correct fuel pressure tool for 86 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
F New Fuel Pump/ Injectors Now Car Won't Get Fuel Pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E No fuel pressure 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom