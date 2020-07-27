Engine Fuel pressure jumping like crazy

M

marxpreston11

Member
Jul 15, 2019
22
2
13
19
Wichita Kansas
Ok, so after 6 months in the shop. My 93 triple white with a brand new top end kit, still will not run. After taking it home and doing some self diagnostics I found out the my fuel pressure at idle (very VERY rough idel) jumps like crazy up and down. Its getting a lot of fuel. Yes it has spark, yes timing is set right and yes vaccums are correct and not leaking. Yes match 30lb maf and injectors. No intake leaks. It has never ran good at all since it was installed a year ago. Ran fine before the install. Also had injectors, maf and fuel pump on stock set up. I'm thinking pcm but I have no clue. Any thoughts? Also if given any gas usually spit pops backfires and dies
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Jumping fuel pressure! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
A Fuel Fuel pressure help! So lost! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
R Fuel Elevated fuel pressure. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Fuel Fuel Pressure and injectors on a 86 Stang with 3.8 TBI Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 38
J 86 Mustang 3.8 fuel pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
D please help fuel pressure issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Fuel Fuel pressure Issues / AFR Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
B Fuel pressure issue 95 mustang 5l 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
A Fuel Pressure Problem. Need help. Other Auto Tech 10
D Fuel Starts W/ Fluid. Torque App Shows No Fuel Pressure at Rail. Help Please SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
R Fuel Fuel pressure problems SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
C Fuel Pressure Regulator Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
Xenogenesis Fuel Both banks lean, fuel pressure is at 30 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
maisonmays22 Fuel Pressure Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Rt jam Fuel Fuel pressure check 1993 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B 93 cobra with Vortech supercharger correct fuel pressure 42 PSI?? Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
C Fuel Pressure erratic SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
P P0190 Code 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D 2000 Mustang V6 cranks, no start, and no fuel pressure (BUT has started intermittently) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
C Fuel Pressure cuts out intermittingly at idle - comes back after 20 minutes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
EX-SSP Fuel fuel pressure woes... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
W Engine fuel pressure regulator or fuel pump? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
91GTstroked Fuel Bad fuel pressure regulator? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
M Low Fuel Pressure 1989 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
MercRS Fuel Correct fuel pressure tool for 86 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
F New Fuel Pump/ Injectors Now Car Won't Get Fuel Pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E No fuel pressure 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
3 Engine Adjustable fuel pressure regulator Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Bultaco51 intermittent starting 2003 mach 1, why? good fuel pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
D 95 GTS - Fuel Pressure bleed down / How quick? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S Fuel 1992 351w Swap Fuel Pressure Issue/problems - Please Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Ultra90GT SOLD Aeromotive 13102 Fuel Pressure Regulator Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
C Help needed, good fuel pump but no pressure to rails 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T For Sale Liquid Filled Fuel Pressure Gauge - $60 Other Classifieds 0
S Fuel Low fuel pressure under hard acceleration then pops SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
D Fuel Fuel pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D No fuel pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Sparky714 MS DIYPNP fuel pressure input Digital Self-tuning Forum 23
FetusLasVegas Fuel 89 GT low fuel pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
N Cranks burn no start no fuel pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K 95 gt low fuel pressure priming 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
MikeR351w 100 octane. No fuel pressure SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
C Fuel Pressure Problem? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Blucifer99 bad fuel pressure regulator questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
L Fuel Pump Primes but No ZERO Pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
F 2002 mustang gt no fuel pressure after new pump and filter SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
J Fuel 01 V6 - 90 psi Fuel Pressure when Hot!! / P0193 Tried everything SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 10
R Hi pressure fuel pump The Welcome Wagon 1
G Fuel 1993 mustang 5.0 fuel pressure issue. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom