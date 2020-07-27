Ok, so after 6 months in the shop. My 93 triple white with a brand new top end kit, still will not run. After taking it home and doing some self diagnostics I found out the my fuel pressure at idle (very VERY rough idel) jumps like crazy up and down. Its getting a lot of fuel. Yes it has spark, yes timing is set right and yes vaccums are correct and not leaking. Yes match 30lb maf and injectors. No intake leaks. It has never ran good at all since it was installed a year ago. Ran fine before the install. Also had injectors, maf and fuel pump on stock set up. I'm thinking pcm but I have no clue. Any thoughts? Also if given any gas usually spit pops backfires and dies