Fuel Pressure Problem. Need help.

I own a 71 Ford Ranchero that had its engine swapped out with a 1995 Cobra R (351 Windsor) with a Victor EFI Edlebrock intake. The fuel pressure is set to 42 and the car starts just fine from a cold start. The problem is once I have driven around and the engine warms up I lose a tiny bit of pressure to 40 and the car will NOT idle, she just dies. Now I did buy this car from Colorado and I drove it to Texas. Major elevation change if that is a big factor. Should I tinker with the fuel pressure or should I leave it alone? What causes loss in fuel pressure after heating up?