I haven't found much of anything very helpful so hopefully someone here can shed some wisdom. I have a 1999 3.8 manual. Fuel pump was recently replaced along with the filter. I got the car from my nephew who had a shop do the pump and they left the return like off, put it back on and the problem got a little better. Basically whenever I start it cold she cranks forever and finally will start. Put a gauge on the rail today, with key on I get 0 psi after she starts I'll get about 31 but as soon as key is off it drops immediately back to 0. When the car is on it doesn't lose pressure, only when it's off. The car has a funky idle but I think that has to do with the exhaust leak on the y pipe. Any info is appreciated greatly. If any more info is needed let me know.
 

