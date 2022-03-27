I'm trying to figure out some weird idle issues. The other day I noticed that my fuel pressure is sitting at 30PSI with the vacuum line off and at operating temp. I have a brand new 255lph in the tank, new fuel filter, stock injectors. I have an old adjustable regulator I bought off some guy a long time ago, I tried adjusting the Allen head screw at the top but it wouldn't change the PSI at all, whether I tightened or loosened it. What do you guys think, maybe a bad regulator?