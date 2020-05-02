Fuel Pump causing stalling?

Bit weird but I did notice this problem that started to happen, when the fuel pump is on and operating properly, the car starts and idles fine but a little rough for a few seconds but then will cut off. I tapped the inertia switch in the back and unplugged anything that would cause the fuel pump to turn on at all and noticed that it started fine and idled fine and steady until it ran through all the fuel in the system. Does anybody have any idea as to what this could be? I did change the fuel pump assembly already but it was having this issue before and it still is continuing to do the same thing, cant seem to figure out what it is.