Fuel pump code issues

Okay so here are the codes I’m pulling



542- fuel pump secondary circuit failure

543 - fuel pump secondary circuit failure (the book says the same thing for both codes, no idea why)

556 - fuel pump relay primary circuit failure



The car runs, but at about 3/4 throttle it gets stuck at ~4500 rpm and doesn’t accelerate, just makes a strange noise. The car acts better with a full fuel tank, and today when it was acting up I managed to pull the above codes.



I tested the ccrm votages (I believe I did it correctly but I’m not 100% certain) and I got the correct voltages for the inertia switch and the relay.



Can anyone help me figure out what’s going on? Is it possible my fuel pump is weak and needs replacing? If you have any further questions please ask. Thank you!