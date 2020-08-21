Hey everyone, I'm new here. I've lurked around withoung being a member and have gotten a lot of help from here but I've been having some trouble and was hoping to get some advice/help. I have a stock 89 and lately my fuel pump priming has been taking longer and longer to fully prime and engage but today i tried to start it and it is just constantly priming, primed over 20 minutes until my battery died on me. Tried pumping the gas, turn it off and on but it never engaged so it won't turn over. What should I look for to fix the issue? It's getting fuel to the rails, fuel comes out the Schrader valve when pushed in. Thanks in advance!