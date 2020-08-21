Fuel Fuel pump constant priming

Hey everyone, I'm new here. I've lurked around withoung being a member and have gotten a lot of help from here but I've been having some trouble and was hoping to get some advice/help. I have a stock 89 and lately my fuel pump priming has been taking longer and longer to fully prime and engage but today i tried to start it and it is just constantly priming, primed over 20 minutes until my battery died on me. Tried pumping the gas, turn it off and on but it never engaged so it won't turn over. What should I look for to fix the issue? It's getting fuel to the rails, fuel comes out the Schrader valve when pushed in. Thanks in advance!
 

could be many things going on. wiring or relay issues. ignition or fuel pump issues. time to start eliminating possibilities
 
#1 get a real fix on the fuel pressure with a gauge. You can rent or borrow one from autozone or similar parts store.
#2 get the battery tested, preferably after charging it, this is based on your description from attempting to start. Two separate problems.
Also this:
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
