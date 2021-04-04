Fuel pump dead why??????

I just bought a 04 40th anniversary v6 Mustang and its not getting fuel , pump has been replaced and so has the the ccmp but still no gas the reset has been checked aand is good.

I believe the alarm has been tripped but I think I've reset it cause now she turns over,and will start useing starter fluid , the car sat for a year without being run so I added some octain boost .please someone help me,I know I'm not the only person to have this problem