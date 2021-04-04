Fuel pump dead why??????

J

Jhnyost68

New Member
Apr 3, 2021
1
0
1
52
Temple, TX, United States
I just bought a 04 40th anniversary v6 Mustang and its not getting fuel , pump has been replaced and so has the the ccmp but still no gas the reset has been checked aand is good.
I believe the alarm has been tripped but I think I've reset it cause now she turns over,and will start useing starter fluid , the car sat for a year without being run so I added some octain boost .please someone help me,I know I'm not the only person to have this problem
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Theft Light - Please Help!
Replies
12
Views
331
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SorsCode
SorsCode
M
Fuel Delivery
Replies
19
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
OneSick99GT
OneSick99GT
F
Fuel system recommendations for 600hp
Replies
3
Views
358
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Nightfire
Nightfire
africansnowowl
What is this worth?
Replies
5
Views
581
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
Fuel Fuel pump constant priming
Replies
6
Views
614
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
BuckleSwab
B
Top Bottom