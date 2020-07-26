Fuel Pump for 2001 GT

Jul 26, 2020
Recently acquired a procharged 2001 GT but it's running the stock fuel pump. There are times its beings starved of fuel! From what I read the BBK fuel pump is a direct fit with no modifications required. Then after further searching, I found some posts on SVT Focus pumps. These pumps are half the price of the BBK pump. Is the SVT focus pump a direct fit, with no modifications required as well, is the performance the same as the BBK? Or should I be looking at other pumps altogether? Your comments are appreciated!
 

